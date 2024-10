1 Growth Stock Down 67% to Buy Right Now

The steep sell-off Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock suffered when the COVID-19 pandemic first took hold in early 2020 made sense at the time. After all, even if people had been allowed to travel, most of them wouldn't have wanted to. Carnival's business collapsed, pushing it into the red for well over a year.The fact that shares are still down 67% from their pre-pandemic peak and (more or less) in line with 2020's low, however, doesn't make as much sense. Carnival's business is booming again, even more than it was prior to the pandemic. There's no sign of a slowdown on the horizon, either.So, don't overthink it. Step in now while you still can at this price, before any more investors realize this ticker is undervalued.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool