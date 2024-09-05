|
05.09.2024 10:15:00
1 Growth Stock Down 69% to Buy Right Now
Cybersecurity company SentinelOne (NYSE: S) went public in the summer of 2021 at one of the steepest valuations on Wall Street. The stock has gradually recalibrated since then and three years later it trades nearly 70% below its peak. However, investors shouldn't assume that a sliding share price always means the underlying business is struggling -- SentinelOne's business is doing better than ever.The stocks' struggles eased over the past year, and this could be only the beginning of SentinelOne's actual growth journey. Cybersecurity is a broad and fragmented market where different companies specialize in various types of security. The bottom line across the corporate landscape is that companies need cutting-edge security today to defend against breaches. The average data breach now costs a company close to $5 million in damage, and the companies that provide the best security solutions could be big winners in the coming years. SentinelOne started in endpoint security but has expanded its capabilities to include protection for the cloud, identity, data, and more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
