|
14.07.2024 17:47:00
1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Right Now
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public via a direct listing on March 10, 2021, and its stock opened at $64.50. Investors were initially impressed by the gaming platform's rapid growth, and its stock hit an all-time high of $134.72 on Nov. 19, 2021.However, Roblox's stock now trades more than 70% lower at about $38 a share. It lost its luster as it faced tough year-over-year comparisons against its growth spurt during the pandemic, and rising interest rates further compressed its valuations. That was a steep drawdown, but it might represent a good buying opportunity for patient investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!