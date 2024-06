1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Right Now

The past three years have been tough for China's e-commerce outfit JD.com (NASDAQ: JD). Ditto for shareholders.Like so many other names in the business, this company and its stock sizzled during and because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, like so many of its peers, the wind-down of the contagion and the subsequent economic malaise have proven challenging for JD. Shares are down 73% from their early 2021 peak and still just 32% above the multiyear low reached this past January. Investors are understandably discouraged.As the old adage goes, it's darkest before the dawn. This is precisely the time forward-thinking investors should be stepping into a new position in JD stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel