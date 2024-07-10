|
10.07.2024 11:10:00
1 Growth Stock Down 79% to Buy Right Now
It's been a tough past three years for Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shareholders. After soaring during the early days of the pandemic, Chewy shares have since fallen more than 80% from their early 2021 peak. Even with their recent strength, shares remain 79% below that high.As the adage goes, though, past performance is no guarantee of future results. Interested investors might want to dive into this beaten-down name while they can still get it at this price, which might not last for long.If you live in one of the 86.9 million U.S. households that the American Pet Products Association says is home to at least one pet, you almost certainly know what Chewy is. Even if you're not a pet owner, though, you probably know it is one of several pet-supply retailers serving U.S. consumers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,30
|-0,81%