01.10.2024 13:45:00
1 Growth Stock Down 81% to Buy Right Now
Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) was once a fantastic business to own. In the five years leading up to their peak price in November 2021, shares were up a jaw-dropping 2,160%. But it's been a different story since then, mainly due to a growth slowdown.As of this writing, this e-commerce stock trades 81% below its all-time high. And it's been a difficult year, with shares down 32% just in 2024 (as of Sept. 26). But here's why Etsy is a growth stock to still consider buying right now.The retail sector broadly, and online shopping specifically, is very competitive, as consumers have an unlimited number of choices. But Etsy has carved out a successful niche thanks to its narrow focus on offering differentiated products. In fact, a recent survey revealed that 83% of buyers agree that Etsy has items they can't find anywhere else.
