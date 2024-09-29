|
29.09.2024 11:05:00
1 Growth Stock Down 85% to Buy Right Now
Investors are likely still trying to make sense of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock. The pandemic darling crashed during the 2022 bear market and never recovered, leaving it trading about 85% below the all-time high it set in July 2021.However, despite the stock's struggles, the user base and hours spent on the platform have never stopped growing. That and other factors could serve as the catalyst that finally brings about a recovery in the entertainment stock.Indeed, some of the user numbers may leave investors wondering why the stock has never recovered. In the second quarter of 2024, almost 84 million streaming households were actively using a Roku device, a 14% yearly increase. Moreover, the 30 billion streaming hours meant usage was up 20%, indicating that users spent more time on Roku's platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!