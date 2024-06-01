|
01.06.2024 09:07:00
1 Growth Stock Down 88% to Buy Right Now
There are no two ways about it -- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock has been tough to own for a while now. Although the company's past two reported quarters both had their bright spots, shares are down more than 40% over the past six months thanks to investor disappointment tied to those results.Walmart's February announcement that it wants to acquire Roku's connected-TV rival Vizio didn't help any either. It implies that the retailer wants to dive deeper into the streaming business for itself. With this recent weakness, Roku stock now sits 88% below its pandemic-prompted high in 2021.As the old adage goes, though, the pendulum swings both ways. In the same way that the market turned too bullish on this ticker in 2021, the bears are arguably overreacting to what's recently been billed as bad news. Investors who are willing to take a step back and look at the bigger picture should see that the sellers overshot their target when it comes to Roku stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
