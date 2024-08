1 Growth Stock Down 88% to Buy Right Now

As the Federal Reserve plans to cut interest rates in the coming weeks, the market remains on edge. Earnings season has been a mixed bag so far, and there's fear of a retail slump.Streaming company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported solid results last week, but its stock didn't move much. It's still down 88% from its highs, but if the company continues in the right direction, its stock won't stay down forever.One consistently strong metric for Roku is viewer adoption. Roku had 83.6 million subscriptions at the end of the second quarter, a 14% year-over-year increase, and that keeps moving up sequentially. Streaming hours increased 20% to 31 million. These are key metrics for Roku, because they indicate customer interest and engagement.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool