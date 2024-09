1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now

Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN) has been a tough stock to own over the past few years. The online real estate company's stock started trading at $31.47 after it went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in December 2020 and reached its record high of $35.88 during the apex of the growth-stock rally in February 2021.Since then, however, Opendoor's stock has declined 94% to about $2. It crashed and burned as rising interest rates rattled the housing market, throttled its growth, and drove investors toward more conservative investments. Nevertheless, Opendoor might be an undervalued growth play for investors who can tune out all the near-term noise.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool