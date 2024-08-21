|
21.08.2024 17:51:00
1 Growth Stock Down 95% to Buy Right Now
Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) started its publicly traded life on a high note. Shares of the cloud-based residential real estate trader more than tripled in its first eight months on the market.But the joy didn't last long. Opendoor's stock is down 94.6% from the peak in February 2021.The stock isn't an obvious slam dunk today, but I do see signs of better days ahead. Opendoor deserves your consideration if you're interested in a robust turnaround effort. A small, speculatory investment today could yield impressive returns in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!