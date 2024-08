1 Growth Stock Down 95% to Buy Right Now

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) started its publicly traded life on a high note. Shares of the cloud-based residential real estate trader more than tripled in its first eight months on the market.But the joy didn't last long. Opendoor's stock is down 94.6% from the peak in February 2021.The stock isn't an obvious slam dunk today, but I do see signs of better days ahead. Opendoor deserves your consideration if you're interested in a robust turnaround effort. A small, speculatory investment today could yield impressive returns in the long run.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool