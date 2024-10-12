|
12.10.2024 12:05:00
1 Growth Stock Down 95% to Buy Right Now
Like bargains? Most people do, particularly when the bargain in question is a stock. Why pay more when paying less gives you more bang for your investment buck?Growth investors who don't mind taking on more risk in exchange for more potential reward should take a look at Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN). Shares are down 95% from their all-time high, and while that decline occurred for understandable reasons, the sellers have arguably overshot their target.If the stock looks appealing to you, you'll want to take your shot sooner than later, as a sweeping shift in the underlying sentiment about it could be brewing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
