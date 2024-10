1 High-Yielding Vanguard ETF That Has Trounced the Market This Year

Investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can give you exposure to many different areas of the economy. They're not just a way to mirror the overall markets. ETFs can also allow you to tap into different growth opportunities and take advantage of sectors of the market which may be poised to do better than the S&P 500.Vanguard funds are popular options with investors for their strong track records, diversification, and low fees. And one fund, which focuses on utility stocks, has been soundly outperforming the markets this year.A top-performing fund this year has been the Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF (NYSEMKT: VPU). It is up 25% since January, which is better than the S&P 500's gains of less than 20% over the same time frame. It may seem odd that a fund focusing on utilities has been doing so well, but there are many reasons why this performance makes sense, and why the fund may still climb higher.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool