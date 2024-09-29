|
30.09.2024 00:15:00
1 Incredible Growth Stock to Buy Before It Climbs 58% Over the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street Analysts
Finding a stock that can increase in value more than 50% in a single year doesn't come easy. What's more, just because a stock has the potential to grow quickly doesn't mean it will. Any number of factors could influence the future stock price for a company: not just the company's financial results, but ongoing market sentiment, not to mention the outlook for the economy as a whole.But one candidate has already proven it can consistently produce market-beating results, and it looks well positioned to do so again. Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) has seen its stock beaten down over the last few months, as its financial outlook has scared off investors in the growth stock. But the current dip could be a great opportunity for investors willing to take on the risk.The average analyst on Wall Street currently has a price target of $49.40 per share. That's nearly 60% above the current stock price. Here's why analysts are so energized around Celsius.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones erzielt neues Allzeithoch -- Rallymodus: ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX erneut mit Allzeithoch -- Hang Seng und Shanghai Composite schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel fester, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Rekordjagd fortsetzte. In den USA geht es nach oben - der Dow Jones erreicht dabei eine neue Bestmarke. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenende hin indes ebenfalls nochmals kräftig zu.