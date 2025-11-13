Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
|
13.11.2025 10:25:00
1 Incredible Reason to Buy LLY's Stock in November
Drug giant Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) now has the best-selling drug on the planet. It's a GLP-1 dual receptor agonist called tirzepatide, which Lilly sells as Mounjaro for treating type 2 diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss. Tirzepatide became the world's best-selling drug in the third quarter with year-to-date sales of $24.8 billion (Keytruda, a blockbuster cancer immunotherapy drug made by pharmaceutical giant Merck is now No. 2).Still, the market has known this bit of news since Lilly released third-quarter financial results back on Oct. 30. Why should investors buy Lilly stock now, in mid-November?One big reason Lilly stock has potential is Medicare, the government-run health insurance program for seniors that is the single largest healthcare payer in the U.S.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
