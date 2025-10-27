Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
|
27.10.2025 13:17:00
1 Incredible Reason to Buy MP Materials' Stock in November
China is once again turning the screws on those who want rare-earth metals.Over the last two weeks, Beijing has expanded export controls on five new rare-earth elements and restricted key processing equipment, with new rules set to take effect on Nov. 8. Exports of rare-earth magnets already fell about 6.1% in September. Even Goldman Sachs is sounding the alarm that China could wipe out as much as $150 billion in global output if it disrupts supply by 10%. That's not the news you want to hear if you're, say, an automaker or consumer electronics producer. But for MP Materials (NYSE: MP), whose Mountain Pass mine in California is one of the U.S.'s only rare-earth metals facilities, the restriction on rare-earth metals has been a boon for its stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
