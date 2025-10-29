Sooner Holdings Aktie
1 Incredible Reason to Buy Novo Nordisk Stock (NVO) in November -- or Sooner
When seeking amazing stocks for your portfolio, finding a very promising company is not enough. The ideal stock investment is not only a high-quality company with great growth prospects but also one whose shares are trading at a compelling price. A good example of this combo is Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), the Denmark-based drugmaker.You may not know much about Novo Nordisk, but it's the company behind two of the leading GLP-1 agonist products, Ozempic and Wegovy, and demand for such drugs (one of which is approved for weight loss) has been very strong. Shares of its rival Eli Lilly, another weight-loss drugmaker, have fallen by 8.5% over the past year (as of Oct. 23) and averaged annual gains of 34.9% over the past three years. But the corresponding numbers for Novo Nordisk are a drop of 52.5%, and annual growth of only 3.3%. Ouch.What's going on? Well, Novo Nordisk has suffered some clinical setbacks. It's recently posted some disappointing earnings. And its Wegovy has lost some market share to Eli Lilly's Zepbound.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
