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20.06.2026 22:00:00
1 Interesting Reason Why SpaceX Bought Cursor, and How It'll Impact Investors
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is acquiring Anysphere, the maker of the popular AI coding tool Cursor, for $60 billion in an all-stock deal. Most headlines focused on the obvious reason for the deal: Elon Musk wants SpaceX subsidiary xAI to compete with OpenAI and Anthropic. That is true, but there's a bit more to the story. The acquisition of Anysphere also gives SpaceX billions in immediate revenue. Cursor is one of the fastest-growing software companies ever, with annual revenue allegedly exceeding $4 billion. This matters because since SpaceX's IPO, the company is now valued at more than $2 trillion, but its annual revenue is less than $20 billion. An enterprise priced at this level desperately needs to generate cash within its businesses to justify the valuation over the long term. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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