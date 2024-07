1 Magnificent Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $1.5 Million in 20 Years

Individual investors all probably want to find and own businesses that can produce outstanding returns over the long haul. The financial gains can be life-changing.That's exactly what Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has done for its longtime shareholders. The top streaming stock has generated a monster return of 14,860% in the past 20 years, turning a $10,000 investment into a cool $1.5 million (as of June 27).Let's take a look at Netflix's magnificent ascent. Then, we'll examine factors that could help determine whether the stock is a smart buy today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel