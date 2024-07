1 No-Brainer AI-Powered Stock Down Over 40% to Buy and Hold For 10 Years

Shares of cloud-native data warehouse specialist Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have tanked nearly 32% in 2024 and almost 43% from their 52-week high in February 2024.Snowflake surpassed consensus revenue estimates but missed earnings estimates in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (ending April 30, 2024). Snowflake's first-quarter net revenue retention rate of 128% was also lower than 131% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and the peak of 179% at the end of fiscal 2022. Besides, Snowflake's investors are still skeptical about the sudden resignation of CEO Frank Slootman and his replacement by Sridhar Ramaswamy. The major data breach in April 2024 has further adversely affected investor sentiment for the company.Despite these headwinds, there is still a lot to like about this cloud-based enterprise software company, known to provide large clients with a scalable, secure, and cloud-provider-agnostic solution to aggregate data from multiple sources (including on-premise infrastructure and multiple cloud providers such as Amazon's AWS, Alphabet's Google Cloud, and Microsoft's Azure).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool