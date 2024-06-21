|
21.06.2024 10:10:00
1 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETF to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have soared in recent times into the hundreds and even thousands of dollars, and you may feel that some are out of reach. In fact, just recently, players like Nvidia and Broadcom announced stock splits to bring down the prices of their high-flying stocks. But what if I told you that today, for less than $200 you could buy exposure to many exciting AI players including these market giants?It isn't too good to be true. You actually can do this by getting in on an AI exchange-traded fund (ETF). These funds hold a wide range of AI players, offering you a chance to benefit from many potential winners -- without the tough job of choosing stocks one by one. A great ETF to consider is the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: CHAT). Today it's trading for about $37, so with $200 you can buy a few shares -- and immediately invest in dozens of promising AI stories. Let's find out more.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!