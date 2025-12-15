NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
15.12.2025 19:05:00
1 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Index Fund to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000
There hasn't been a more notable trend in markets and the economy in recent years than the artificial intelligence (AI) craze. This technology is being seen as a game changer that could fundamentally alter society, with huge gains in productivity that will lead to incredible economic growth. Businesses are investing hundreds of billions of dollars to be leaders in the space, and governments are supporting this activity.Investors should always be looking for ways to better position their portfolios for long-term capital appreciation. Therefore, it makes sense to allocate some money to AI if that's a top priority. And there is a diversified way to gain exposure to this trend. Investors who want to buy a top AI index fund right now for less than $1,000 are in luck. There's a booming exchange-traded fund (ETF) that costs $623 at the current price -- well below that maximum cash outlay. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
