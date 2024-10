1 No-Brainer Cathie Wood Stock to Buy With $200 Right Now

Cathie Wood is well known for her aggressive investing style. She's poured billions of dollars into electric car manufacturers like Tesla and BYD, cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, and dozens of other companies with massive upside potential -- but with plenty of downside potential, too.Right now , Wood's hedge fund -- ARK Innovation ETF -- owns nearly 1.5 million shares of an incredible growth stock that most investors are clueless about. This up-and-coming fintech business could be her best idea yet. Cathie Wood's fund has owned shares of Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) since 2021 -- the year the company went public. Since that time, Nu stock has been exceptionally volatile. In the 12 months following its IPO, Nu shares lost more than 70% of their value. But following a huge rebound, shares now trade above their original IPO price. How was Nu stock priced at $10 one year, $4 the next year, and then $13 the year after that? Clearly, the market has had a difficult time valuing this company. Even following the rebound, there's reason to believe shares are still significantly underpriced.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool