1 No-Brainer Index Fund to Buy Right Now for Less Than $300

This bull market is now nearly two years old, with no real indications that it is slowing down. In fact, it just got a significant boost from the Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank last week lowered the federal funds rate by 50 basis points (0.5 percentage points), sparking a rally in the stock market: The S&P 500 jumped by 1.7% and touched a new all-time high, while the Nasdaq Composite surged by 2.5%.The Fed's pivot to a rate-cutting policy seemed to signal a new leg up in the bull market, giving investors a fresh incentive to pile into stocks.If you're looking for a good way to invest at any time, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a great option, in that they provide exposure to numerous stocks in a single investment. But if you're looking for an ETF that's well-designed to benefit from the Fed's pivot, consider the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: IWO).