1 No-Brainer Marijuana Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

The cannabis industry has faced significant challenges in recent years, with most marijuana stocks losing over half their value in the past five years. This downturn can be attributed to factors such as slow progress toward U.S. federal legalization, burdensome tax regimes, and competition from the black market. Many companies have also struggled with supply/demand mismatches due to managerial missteps.Despite these hurdles, the cannabis market's long-term potential remains substantial. Industry analysts project global cannabis sales to grow at a compound annual rate of 34% from 2023 to 2030, potentially reaching $444 billion by the decade's end. This explosive growth presents a significant opportunity for well-positioned companies.