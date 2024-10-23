|
23.10.2024 13:45:00
1 No-Brainer Small-Cap Vanguard ETF to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a great way for retail investors to invest in the stock market if they don't feel comfortable or have time to pick individual companies. That's because you can purchase an ETF like a stock, but they hold a basket of stocks or financial instruments, providing more diversity and less risk. You can also find ETFs that track any sector, foreign market, or one of the countless indexes in the market.Here's one no-brainer small-cap ETF investors can buy for less than $100 right now.Trading around $91, the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: VTWO) closely tracks the Russell 2000. The Russell 2000 tracks 2,000 small-cap companies with a market capitalization between $250 million and $2 billion. The Russell 2000 includes small-cap stocks in a variety of different industries. Industrials hold the largest percentage of the Russell, followed by healthcare, financials, and tech.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
