Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
|
24.11.2025 10:17:00
1 Spectacular Warren Buffett-Approved Index Fund That Could Turn $500 Per Month Into $1 Million
Warren Buffett will retire from his role as CEO of the Berkshire Hathaway holding company at the end of 2025, where for the last 60 years he has overseen numerous wholly owned subsidiaries, in addition to a stock portfolio that's today worth $300 billion. Had you invested just $500 in Berkshire shares when he took the helm in 1965, it would be worth a staggering $24.8 million today. However, Buffett is a seasoned expert, and he knows the average investor would struggle to replicate his incredible ability to pick stocks. Therefore, he often recommends they buy a low-cost exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks a diversified index like the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) instead.The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is one great option he has named in the past. Here's how it could turn a consistent investment of $500 per month into $1 million over the long term.
