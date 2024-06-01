|
01.06.2024 14:45:00
1 Stock Down 48%: Is It a Forever Stock to Buy on the Dip?
The S&P 500 has been on a terrific run and currently sits near its all-time high. However, not all businesses have benefited from the rising stock market. One example is Nike (NYSE: NKE). Since this leading apparel and footwear stock reached a peak price in late 2021, it has cratered, losing 48% of its value. Value-oriented investors might have their eyes on this industry-leading company. Is Nike a forever stock to buy on the dip right now?Nike has been around for about 60 years, and its success over such a long stretch of time could put it in the category of being a forever stock. In the past 20 years, the business has produced a total return of 1,240%. That's more than double the total return of the S&P 500 during the same time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!