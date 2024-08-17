|
1 Stock I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole, Even After the Market Sell-Off Dropped Its Price
Even though Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock dipped during last week's sell-off to nearly 12% off its 2024 high (at Tuesday's close), that wasn't enough to make me want to buy it.So why am I sour on a stock that so many others are bullish on? It all has to do with valuation.If you live in the U.S., chances are you either own an iPhone or other Apple product, or know someone who does. Apple is a little less dominant worldwide, but is still a highly recognizable and popular brand.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
