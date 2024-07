1 Stock-Split AI Stock to Buy Before It Soars 260% to $10 Trillion, According to Certain Wall Street Analysts

Jim Cramer is one of the most recognizable figures in finance. Some investors may know him as the founder of Cramer Berkowitz, a hedge fund that returned 24% annually over a period of 14 years. Other investors may know him as the boisterous host of CNBC's Mad Money, where he typically ends each show with the catchphrase: "There's always a bull market somewhere."In 2021, Cramer visited Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) headquarters in Silicon Valley. His conversation with visionary CEO Jensen Huang ranged from autonomous-driving technology to Omniverse, a simulation engine for training AI -powered robots. Cramer came away from the experience with a bold prediction: "This may be a $10 trillion stock."Interestingly, Cramer is not the only analyst to float that idea. In June, shortly before Nvidia completed a 10-for-1 stock split, Beth Kendig at the I/O Fund wrote in Forbes that Nvidia could be a $10 trillion company by 2030. Her reasons included rapid development of new AI chips, a durable economic moat arising from Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA), and participation in other areas of the AI economy, such as networking and software.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool