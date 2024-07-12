|
12.07.2024 10:59:00
1 Stock-Split ETF That Could Turn $500 Per Month Into $1 Million, With Nvidia's Help
The artificial intelligence (AI) industry is still very young, but investors have already observed its incredible potential to create value. Nvidia, for example, added $2.8 trillion to its market capitalization since the start of 2023 alone. However, AI is evolving quickly, and picking the winners and losers over the long term won't be easy.Buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF) can be a great solution to that challenge for most investors. The iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEMKT: IGM) holds every leading AI stock investors could want, so it's a solid candidate to consider.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
