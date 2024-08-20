|
20.08.2024
1 Surefire Warren Buffett Index Fund Could Turn $400 Per Month Into $902,000
Warren Buffett is renowned for his stellar track record as an investor and business leader. Since taking control of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, the company's stock has grown at 20% annually, with a combination of savvy acquisitions and brilliant equity investments. Buffett has also amassed a fortune exceeding $140 billion, according to Forbes.Those bona fides have made him an authority on the stock market. Investors sift through his shareholder letters and study his trades in search of brilliant ideas. Yet I am willing to bet most investors ignore one of his most practical recommendations. Namely, Buffett has frequently advised investors to buy and hold an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC)."I recommend the S&P 500 index fund, and have for a long, long time, to people," he told attendees at Berkshire's annual meeting in 2021.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
