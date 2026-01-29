Going Aktie

Going für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8

29.01.2026 05:30:00

1 Surprising Reason Why Japanese Stocks Are Going Up

Stocks don't always go up because of a splashy new product launch or a charismatic new CEO. Sometimes stocks go up for unglamorous reasons and subtle shifts behind the scenes. One big example of this is the Japanese stock market.Just in the past few years, Japan's Nikkei 225 index has recovered from several "lost decades" that followed the 1989 stock market crash. The index reached a new all-time high in January. In the past five years, Japan's Tokyo Stock Price Index, commonly known as the TOPIX index, is up 93.3% and the Nikkei 225 index is up 84.3% -- both outperforming the S&P 500 index, which is up 79.2%.But why are Japan stocks going up? A big reason is something that most everyday investors might take for granted: good corporate governance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. In Fernost weisen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

