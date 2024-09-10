|
10.09.2024 12:10:00
1 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Ready for a Bull Run
The AI craze has taken the market by storm, dominated by chipmaker Nvidia. Over the last three years, Nvidia stock has skyrocketed in value by nearly 400%. But there are other AI stocks worth considering right now. One in particular -- a little-known gem with a relatively small market cap -- looks ready for a bull run.If you want to invest in AI stocks with maximum potential upside, take a close look at SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN). It's rare to find a company with this much growth potential trading at such a discounted valuation.SoundHound was founded in 2005 by some experienced tech entrepreneurs. As its name suggests, its target category is sound, whether that's voice-enabled AI assistants or music recognition apps. Wherever humans interact with sound, SoundHound wants to improve the experience using AI. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
