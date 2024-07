1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 150% in the Second Half of the Year, According to a Pair of Wall Street Analysts

The cryptocurrency market is notably volatile. That can lead to some staggering drops in value, but it can also produce some amazing returns in a short amount of time.Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) soared to a new all-time high earlier this year amid fervor of new spot Bitcoin ETFs coming to the market. The biggest cryptocurrency in the market saw its value increase 177% from its October lows to its $73,750 high in March. It's since pulled back to around $60,000 per Bitcoin, as of this writing.A pair of Wall Street analysts think Bitcoin could be set for another surge in its price over the next six months, reaching $150,000 by the end of 2024, a 150% increase. Fundstrat's Tom Lee and Standard Chartered's Geoff Kendrick each expect the cryptocurrency to zoom past its all-time highs later this year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool