22.10.2024 15:30:00
1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
Buying more of a winning stock is one of the hardest things to do in investing. This notion is especially true when the stock's valuation has risen alongside its price.However, investors should avoid anchoring to the original purchase price and valuation of their winning investment. Saying we shouldn't add to a winning stock until it hits a "reasonable" valuation is a phenomenal way to miss out on multibagger stocks that keep chugging along over time (looking at you, Costco Wholesale).One company that currently has me fighting this psychological battle is Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY), which my daughter and I made a core holding in her portfolio two years ago. Since buying Casey's, the stock has nearly doubled -- which is great -- but its price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) has also grown from 18 to 28, leaving me hesitant to add more.
