1 Top Growth Stock to Buy With Less Than $20

Consumers often associate price with quality. Generally speaking, more expensive items tend to be better, or so the story goes. While there is some truth to that, the relationship between price and quality is not perfect by any means, be it in the market for used cars or the one for equities. It is, in fact, possible to find excellent stocks for less than $20.Fintech specialist Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) is one example. Read on to find out why this Netherlands-based company is a good pick for long-term investors, especially as it is changing hands for just under $13 apiece.Adyen's payment processing and financial management services have proved incredibly valuable to its clientele, which largely consists of multinational corporations. Companies operating in different regions of the world often rely on a fragmented and clunky set of country-specific platforms to accept payments. Adyen allows them to do so on a single platform that transcends national barriers and integrates online and brick-and-mortar stores, risk management, and more.