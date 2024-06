1 Top Semiconductor Stock for Massive AI Growth

When it comes to all things accelerated computing and artificial intelligence (AI), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has rightfully stolen the spotlight. But an entire supply chain ecosystem is hard at work helping Nvidia bring its AI systems to market. And a company called Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) is one of those critical pieces of the supply chain.Applied is the largest U.S.-based supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment -- Netherlands-based ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) being the biggest manufacturing equipment provider overall, but a specialist in lithography equipment. Applied is a generalist, with a broad and deep portfolio of tech that enables crafting high-end chips of all kinds. And a new wave of growth might be just around the corner.Applied recently reported its earnings results for its second fiscal of 2024 (the three months that ended in April 2024). Revenue was just shy of $6.7 billion, flat year over year. Earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted EPS, however, were up 11% and 5%, respectively. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel