29.09.2024 13:32:00
1 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stock to Buy and Hold
Companies with exciting prospects aren't always of the popular, headline-grabbing variety. Some little-known stocks are worth serious consideration, too.Take Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech company not involved in the rapidly growing area of GLP-1 weight loss drugs. Though it's doing so quietly, this drugmaker has performed more or less in line with the broader market this year, and there are good reasons to believe it could produce strong returns over the long run. Let's dig in.Axsome Therapeutics focuses on developing diseases that affect the central nervous system. The company currently has two products on the market. One is Auvelity, a therapy for depression that earned approval in the U.S. in 2022. The other is Sunosi, which treats excessive sleepiness linked to narcolepsy. Axsome acquired Sunosi from Jazz Pharmaceuticals, also in 2022.
