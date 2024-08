1 Unstoppable Stock Set to Join Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club

Warren Buffet was born in 1930, and he bought his first stock at age 11. By 1965, he was running his very own investment company called Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), where he continues to cement his legacy as one of the world's greatest investors.Berkshire has become a conglomerate with several wholly owned companies under its umbrella, in addition to a portfolio of 47 publicly traded stocks and securities. Berkshire's largest holding is Apple , which became the world's first $1 trillion company in 2018. Since then, Microsoft Alphabet , and Meta Platforms have also achieved that milestone.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool