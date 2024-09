1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks AI Stock Broadcom Is Going to $210. Is It a Buy?

For the most part, equity analysts are a cautious bunch. They tend to set price targets for stocks that are not too outrageously higher or dramatically lower than current market levels.So it it catches investors' eyes when a pundit establishes or maintains an outlier target. Such is the case with Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock and one of its more eager analyst advocates.Last week, KeyBanc's John Vinh reiterated his $210 price target on Broadcom stock, a level that was 53% above the stock's most recent closing price. Almost needless to say, the highly bullish Vinh rates the shares as overweight (read: buy). Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool