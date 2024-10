1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Is Going to $16. Is It a Sell?

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is shaping up to be one of the least popular stocks of 2024. With its share price down nearly 65% year to date, the pharmacy-chain operator isn't making it on many holiday wish lists.Yet the company still has believers. One of them is TD Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee, who recently reiterated his bullish take on the troubled company. Here's why he thinks Walgreens has a brighter future than many market players imagine.Rhyee is maintaining his buy recommendation on Walgreens at a price target of $16 per share. That's a robust 74% higher than the company's most recent closing price. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool