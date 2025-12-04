Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
04.12.2025 11:45:00
10 AI Stocks Worth Buying Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) isn't a passing trend -- it's the defining technological shift of our era. The companies building AI applications and industry-specific solutions today will likely dominate their markets for decades.While megacaps like Nvidia and Microsoft receive most of the attention, the shrewdest move may be owning a diversified basket of smaller, focused AI players with more room to grow. After all, most tech titans currently trade at nosebleed valuations, implying that most of the near-term upside potential from AI is already being accounted for at the top end of the market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!