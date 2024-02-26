|
26.02.2024 14:09:29
180 Life Sciences Announces 1-For 19 Reverse Stock Split - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) said it will conduct a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-19. Every 19 shares of the common stock issued and outstanding as of the effective time will be automatically converted into one share of the company's common stock. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of the company's outstanding common stock from approximately 11.3 million shares to approximately 0.6 million shares.
The reverse stock split is expected to become effective on February 28, 2024, with shares expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, on a split-adjusted, at market open on February 28, 2024. The company said the reverse stock split is part of its plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 180 Life Sciences Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu 180 Life Sciences Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerschnaufpause: Wall Street schlussendlich etwas leichter -- ATX schließt etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel stabil -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
Zum Wochenauftakt präsentierte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt etwas tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex um die Nulllinie pendelte. An der Wall Street herrschte ein kraftloser Handel. Derweil tendierten die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.