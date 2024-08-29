|
2 AI Stocks Down Over 80% to Buy Before It's Too Late
Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to provide the biggest increase to worker productivity since the adoption of the PC in the 1990s, and like shareholders of the leading tech companies that emerged from that period, investors could realize tremendous returns if they own the right AI stocks.If you're looking for the "right" AI stocks, here are two to consider. Once headwinds are lifted, growth could explode for these two companies and send their share prices soaring.One of the ways companies are using AI is to automate tasks. Companies can get significantly more value out of their employees' time by using AI-powered software to take over tasks such as pulling information from dense documents, logging into applications, filling out forms, and many other use cases. This is a huge opportunity for automation specialist UiPath (NYSE: PATH), which estimates its long-term addressable market at $60 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
