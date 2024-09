2 AI Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

Artificial intelligence (AI) is creating tremendous new opportunities in software and computing hardware. The AI market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 28% through 2030 to reach $826 billion, according to Statista.This growth will certainly send some stocks skyrocketing in value in the years to come. Here are two great choices to help you profit from this opportunity.The floodgates of enterprise investment in AI are starting to open. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) reported accelerating growth for its AI software platforms. The stock more than doubled over the past year, which could be just the beginning of a long stretch of wealth-building returns for investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool