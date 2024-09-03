|
03.09.2024 12:45:00
2 AI Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
Artificial intelligence (AI) is creating tremendous new opportunities in software and computing hardware. The AI market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 28% through 2030 to reach $826 billion, according to Statista.This growth will certainly send some stocks skyrocketing in value in the years to come. Here are two great choices to help you profit from this opportunity.The floodgates of enterprise investment in AI are starting to open. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) reported accelerating growth for its AI software platforms. The stock more than doubled over the past year, which could be just the beginning of a long stretch of wealth-building returns for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 527,00
|1,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in Fernost mehrheitlich tiefer
An den Börsenplätzen in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.