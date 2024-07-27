|
27.07.2024 11:12:00
2 AI Stocks That Could Dominate the Rest of 2024
The massive investments companies are making in artificial intelligence (AI) will bring new products and experiences to consumers that could change the world. Investors who put their money in the companies best positioned to profit from this technology could see outstanding results.Here are two AI stocks that could be ready to take off in the second half of the year and beyond.What better company to change the world with AI than Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- a brand built on Steve Jobs' vision to design devices that did just that? Since unveiling new AI features coming to its devices this fall, the stock has surged to new highs over the last month. Wall Street is high on Apple's growth prospects, and for good reason.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
