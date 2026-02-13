Ai Holdings Aktie

Ai Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.02.2026 19:50:00

2 AI Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

Wall Street may argue all about the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble, but big tech's spending plans in global AI infrastructure are too large to ignore, right now. Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms expect to collectively spend roughly $650 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026, up about 60% year over year.Image source: Getty Images.With a significant portion of this spending already locked in through data center permits, power contracts, and supply agreements, core AI infrastructure players such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are likely to benefit from the near-term demand.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Nachrichten