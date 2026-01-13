Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
13.01.2026 13:08:00
2 Big Things Lucid Group Absolutely Must Do in 2026
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has never lacked ambition. Its engineers built a genuinely world-class electric luxury sedan in the Lucid Air. Now, the company is betting that the newly launched Gravity SUV can bring it one big step closer to justifying its massive Arizona factory.But 2026 is shaping up to be a make-or-break year for Lucid -- not because it will suddenly become profitable (that won't happen yet), but because two specific things will help investors see whether Lucid has a realistic path to that profitability any time soon.Here are the two things that Lucid must do in 2026.
