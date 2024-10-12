|
12.10.2024 14:30:00
2 Biotech Stocks That Are Screaming Buys This Month
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have much in common. They're both innovative biotechs working in relatively newer niches of this booming industry.However, they've moved in the wrong direction this year. CRISPR's shares are down by 27% year to date, and Moderna's are down by 41%. Regardless of their performances so far in 2024, both stocks are worth investing in this month. Read on to find out why.CRISPR Therapeutics recently hit a breakthrough point when it earned approval for its first product, Casgevy, a therapy for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Casgevy is also the first medicine on the market that uses the famous CRISPR gene editing technique. Given this significant milestone, why is the company underperforming the market?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
